Ethic Inc. Has $837,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 56.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPLA stock opened at $255.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.65 and a 200-day moving average of $232.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $1,750,514.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,573.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

