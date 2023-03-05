Ethic Inc. Has $872,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.15.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $767.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.55. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $768.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

