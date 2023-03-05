Ethic Inc. Increases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after purchasing an additional 640,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

DXC opened at $28.89 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

