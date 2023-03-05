Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,764 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.11 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

