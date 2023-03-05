Ethic Inc. Purchases 601 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.09 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

