Ethic Inc. Purchases 766 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $503.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.38 and a 200 day moving average of $438.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $607.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

