Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.40%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

