Ethic Inc. Sells 78 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,211,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $139.70 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average is $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.