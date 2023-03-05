Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $88.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

