Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 691 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $179.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

