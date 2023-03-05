Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $92.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,438 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

