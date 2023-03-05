Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $732,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. The company has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.