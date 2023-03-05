Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ETHO opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

