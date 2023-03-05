Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,669 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $346.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

