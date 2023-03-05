Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Shares of MS stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.