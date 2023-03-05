Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $45.41 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

