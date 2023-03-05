Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

