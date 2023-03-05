Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATP. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 10.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 826,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 521,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 94,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATP remained flat at $10.46 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

