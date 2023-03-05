Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,762,055 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 2,066.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762,055 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.39% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,753 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,282,000 after buying an additional 2,142,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 478,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 433,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

DCT opened at $18.91 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.