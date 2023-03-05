Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,377 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.41% of Tenet Healthcare worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THC opened at $61.20 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

