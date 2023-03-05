Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1,108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.21% of ShockWave Medical worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 225.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 39.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 90.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.22.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.