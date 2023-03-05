Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Power Integrations worth $20,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $984,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,612,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,059. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.7 %

POWI opened at $84.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.