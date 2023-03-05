Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.44% of Upwork worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Upwork by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Upwork by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 835,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 369,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,300 shares of company stock worth $725,227 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPWK opened at $12.21 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

