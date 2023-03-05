Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,035 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $22,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,485,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,295,000 after purchasing an additional 201,420 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,427,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,770 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Stock Up 2.9 %

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $84.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Pegasystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.