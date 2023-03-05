Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.76 Million Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,889 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Talos Energy worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TALO opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.19.

TALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

