Federated Hermes Inc. Has $23.86 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of BlackLine worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 70,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BlackLine by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,944.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,716 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

