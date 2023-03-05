Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

Shares of INTU opened at $408.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.45. The company has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

