Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,029 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after acquiring an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after purchasing an additional 628,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $24,211,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $56.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

