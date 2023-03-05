Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 111,965 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,965 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.75% of Altice USA worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

