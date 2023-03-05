Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 12,336 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Denali Therapeutics worth $20,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2,132,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 130,700.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $19,427,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.