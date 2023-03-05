Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,080.05

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,080.05 ($13.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,111 ($13.41). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,098 ($13.25), with a volume of 301,771 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FEVR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.55) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.48) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,197.22 ($14.45).

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,080.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,020.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,327.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

