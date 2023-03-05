Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

CBAOF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 3,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Fibra Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad de México, Mexico.

