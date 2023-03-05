Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 6,927 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after buying an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $82.95 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

