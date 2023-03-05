Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $342,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

