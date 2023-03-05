Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enbridge

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.