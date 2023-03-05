Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $324,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 38.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNV opened at $41.29 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

