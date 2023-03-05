Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $314,000 Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 36,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 139,333 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.