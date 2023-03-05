Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $360,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 214.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

