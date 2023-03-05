Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.5 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.16. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,553. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

