Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

