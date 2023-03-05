Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,839 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

