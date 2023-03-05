Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $369,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Shares of VRTX opened at $290.51 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $232.97 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.42 and a 200 day moving average of $299.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

