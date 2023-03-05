First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,095 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of First American Financial worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $69.75.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

