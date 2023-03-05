First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,710 shares of company stock worth $833,135. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $702.00 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $885.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $770.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $799.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

