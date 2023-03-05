First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

