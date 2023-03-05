First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,897,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,482,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,577,000 after buying an additional 58,756 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $443.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 277.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,616 shares of company stock valued at $31,359,809 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

