First Manhattan Co. Has $300,000 Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.38 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Camden National Increases Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

See Also

