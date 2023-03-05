First Manhattan Co. Has $348,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 526,669 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

