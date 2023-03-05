First Manhattan Co. Has $495,000 Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,290 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 391,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,541,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 355,439 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 214,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 170,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

HOMB opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

