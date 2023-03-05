First Manhattan Co. Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.68% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 190,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 138,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE SPE opened at $11.53 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Special Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

